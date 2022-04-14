Vic Avila, Livermore
My uncle’s back yard reminds me of something a few Livermorians want. It has a coup for chickens and geese, a tool shed, some bird baths and feeders, a putting green, couple windmills, some plastic pink swans in a pond, a hot Sento, a trampoline for the grandkids, a dog run, and a few cat climbers. It has practically everything.
It reminds me of the mayor and city council’s plan for the downtown development; it has practically everything. It has so much planned for its footprint that it’s become crowded, densely developed, inappropriate, and unattractive. It wants to do too many things. The 4-story Eden Housing Development is the cherry on top……. the sorest thumb on the block.
My uncle would like it, but he doesn’t always have the best taste or judgement.