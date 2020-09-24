Sue Vigars, Pleasanton
I have lived in Pleasanton for 60 years. This is the first time I am compelled to participate in the campaign process. I am a longtime neighbor of Nancy Allen and we served together on a non-profit board.
Nancy has a lot to offer the Pleasanton City Council, as demonstrated by her work on the Planning Commission, Economic Development Committee and numerous other civic and community groups. Nancy has a strong business and financial background, which she would bring to the council. We especially need this expertise in today's environment. She is a compassionate, caring person who listens to all sides of an issue and always strives for a win-win solution. She is focused on keeping Pleasanton a great place to live.
Please join me in voting for Nancy Allen for city council.