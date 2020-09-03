Tom Richert, Pleasanton
When I read that Nancy Allen was going to run for Pleasanton City Council my reaction was, Yes!
Nancy is going to be great on the city council. After seven years on the Planning Commission, she has participated in many of the decisions that have made Pleasanton such a great place to live and raise a family.
Nancy has always supported the downtown and has been there when needed for the local business community. Pleasanton has many small businesses and I have seen firsthand Nancy step up to support our local business community.
There are dark clouds forming for local governments with the steep decline in tax revenue coupled with an increased demand for services. We need council members like Nancy who can decide where to put those precious dollars, maintain our great infrastructure, and meet the expectations for our community. Community policing will become a bigger challenge. We must look for more innovative ways to provide social services and mental health solutions that do not always involve police.
Pleasanton has a great culture and I feel Nancy will work for all in our community to continue and preserve that. She has been there, when needed, for the local business community. I feel great knowing Nancy is willing to take on this challenging role. Nancy is thoughtful, reaching out to all.