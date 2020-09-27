Dan Sapone, Pleasanton
Looking ahead to our local election, I realize that the choices we must make among the candidates for Pleasanton City Council will have serious impacts on the important issues that will confront the council in the coming years.
Since many of the issues facing our city require decisions about development and land use, many citizens are looking for city council candidates who will support the interests of local residents over those of developers and other outside interests. As I study the campaign positions released by the city council candidates, I realize that the challenge is to make sure we select leaders who will not have personal or professional interests that conflict with those of local Pleasanton residents.
With that key feature in mind, I am drawn to one candidate who represents what I consider to be ‘the complete package’ of values most important to local residents.
Nancy Allen, an experienced member of the current Pleasanton Planning Commission, does have that combination of views that will serve the needs to local residents. Nancy’s support for the small-town character of our downtown, the value of our scenic open spaces, and the need for the council to partner with the local school board to maintain academic excellence are three key values that will serve Pleasanton well. Those three priorities would certainly be enough.
However, one issue makes Nancy Allen stand out among most of the other candidates - the fact that she has steadfastly avoided any business connections or other associations that could create a conflict of interest in her decision-making on the council.
She has declared that she will not accept campaign contributions from developers or others who may bring projects before the council for approval. If you study the campaign position of all the candidates, you will find that this characteristic sets Nancy apart from many of them. Other candidates do not have this independence.
Her long history of service to Pleasanton demonstrates that she will represent Pleasanton with independence and integrity. Pleasanton voters need not look farther than Nancy Allen to select a candidate who will serve their interests without conflict on the Pleasanton City Council.