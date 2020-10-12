Nancy Allen For Council
Christine Bourg, Pleasanton
Nancy Allen has my vote for Pleasanton City Council on Nov. 3.
Her concerns cover all aspects of what a council member should promote: fiscal responsibility; responsible growth policies; reinvigorating our “Small Town” downtown; standing up for residents and small businesses; and working with the school district to maintain and enhance our academic excellence.
Serving on several committees including the Economic Vitality Committee and spending the last seven years on the planning commission have provided the experience that Nancy will use to be an effective member of the council.
As an engaged and active commissioner, Nancy spends hours studying each issue, listens to citizens, and renders well thought out and fair decisions. Candidate Nancy Allen will not accept donations from developers.
I look forward to watching Nancy fulfill her promises to protect against unnecessary growth that our infrastructure cannot support. Her commitment to preserving our historic downtown by helping businesses recover and by supporting vibrant retail are necessary to the health of our economy.
Nancy has opposed ground floor residential on Main Street and pledges to fight any changes that might erode our small-town character.
Pleasanton’s uniqueness is what brings people here to live and visit. Nancy Allen will help keep it unique by working with other council members and by listening to the thousands of residents who love our town.