Brandon Pace, Pleasanton
Nancy Allen is a collaborative and independent leader in a time of division.
The world seems more divided than ever and we need principled leaders who also know how to collaborate and compromise for the good of the city.
I have served with Nancy on the Pleasanton Planning Commission. This commission must weigh how to help our city change in a way that keeps the balance between the past and the future. Knocking down our historic downtown in the name of a few more square feet of shopping or some new condos is a poor trade, for example, and Nancy has been a strong voice for preserving our downtown while helping to make sure it stays vibrant and current.
The Planning Commission faces hard choices, just as the city council will, about issues that will impact our community. Nancy has proven experience to help navigate these issues. She has deep experience listening to the various viewpoints and considering how decisions will impact the individual and also the community. Nancy excels at taking time to learn, connecting with others to get the benefit of other cities’ experiences so that she can bring the best back to Pleasanton.
While Nancy has a clear point of view, she has demonstrated that she will carefully consider all sides of a decision. This is desperately needed now for the greater good of our community. Nancy’s professional experience in addition to her experience in serving our city makes her particularly adept at helping our city find the right balance with changes it will face in the coming years.
Nancy knows how to help all of Pleasanton.
This endorsement is my own, not that of the Pleasanton Planning Commission.