Robert Gonella, Pleasanton
I support Nancy Allen for the Pleasanton City Council. I am a longtime neighbor and have come to know Nancy both professionally (by working with her on a nonprofit board) and personally. I have also had occasion to view her at work at Pleasanton Planning Commission meetings.
I have found Nancy to be a creative problem-solver. She studies issues carefully and comes prepared. More importantly, she always focuses on what is in the best interest of Pleasanton as a community.
I am impressed that she has pledged not to take any developer donations for her campaign. One important issue that I am sure Nancy will come through on is the thoughtful development of East Pleasanton. I am sure she will make the best decision on the development, in the best interest of all neighborhoods in Pleasanton.
Please vote for Nancy Allen for Pleasanton City Council.