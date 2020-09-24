Jean Pullen, Pleasanton
We need Nancy Allen on the Pleasanton City Council.
I met Nancy when she led the Stop Pleasanton Gridlock organization to improve traffic circulation in East Pleasanton. Her organization helped stop a second Home Depot planned near downtown that would have negatively impacted many small businesses, while significantly adding to traffic congestion. I was impressed with her leadership and financial acumen, getting the facts right so the council could make an informed decision. The council ultimately voted against the project.
As a second-term planning commissioner, Nancy has a firm grasp of the complex land-use issues facing Pleasanton and will help us manage our growth responsibly. She has a strong finance background and will promote fiscal accountability to protect vital city services. She is a longtime champion of small business and improving downtown vibrancy. Nancy Allen has my vote.