Gregory O’Connor, Pleasanton
I have been a planning commissioner for over 14 years, serving alongside Nancy for seven of those years; her tenure on the planning commission has certainly prepared her for the difficult decisions that council members will need to decide.
Council items are often complex and require a person like Nancy to study the issues. She always asks the difficult questions and strives for balanced decisions that consider our residents and small businesses first; she reaches out to all parties to listen and understand every perspective in order to reach the optimal solution for the entire community. She will consider all compromises on an issue, when appropriate, but occasionally a compromise is not the answer, such as when a proposal is inconsistent with the general plan, housing element or hillside ordinances.
Nancy is a leader who knows when to say no and has the courage to do so. In the tough economic times ahead, we need a leader who will always put community interests first; we can no longer say yes to everything, but must be prepared to say no or let’s wait when a proposal does not fit or is ill timed. Nancy is that leader.
Join me in voting for Nancy Allen for Pleasanton City Council.