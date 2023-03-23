Karen Sweet, Rancher, Livermore
National Ag Day this week is reason to note that the cattle industry is the second largest agricultural commodity in Alameda County, based on sales and reported in the county Crop Report. Ranching is agriculture, and ranching is the largest land use in the county.
The hills in Alameda County are finally green from the recent rainfall and warm sunny days. These hills are primarily rangeland, defined by science and the State of California as vegetated land where plants are suitable for grazing or browsing animals for some portion of the year. Rangeland in Alameda County, whether privately or publicly owned, is primarily populated with cattle and cared for by cattle ranching. There are nearly 250,000 acres of rangeland in the county, per East Bay Green Print. These are the open spaces viewed from roadways.
“California ranches provide high ecosystem services values because they retain many of the characteristics of California’s historical landscape, with largely intact plant and wildlife communities. Ecosystem services, also referred to as nature’s benefits, are the goods and services that ecosystems provide to people and the land.” These include environmental quality management, such as clean water and air and biological controls; food, pollination, water and other raw materials; habitat and biodiversity; and cultural benefits such as recreation and aesthetics. California Rangeland Trust (CRT) Ecosystem Service Study
UC Berkeley scientists and CRT in a recent study identified specific values for the ecosystem services provided by rangelands conserved with conservation easements by CRT and managed by ranching. The study included 56 of the ranches conserved by CRT throughout the state, totaling 306,781 acres. Researchers discovered that these ranches together provide up to $1.44 billion in ecosystem services every year. The peer-reviewed study also found that conservation easements return $3.47 for every dollar invested to establish them. To learn more: https://rangelandtrust.org/ecosystem-service-study/
If we do the math for Alameda County, the 250,000 acres of rangeland managed by ranchers provide nearly $1 billion in ecosystem services that benefit our region – every year.