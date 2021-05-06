Jim Adams, Livermore
Livermore’s best kept secret is quickly becoming ‘The Garden,’ as more people learn about the Granada Native Garden near downtown.
The Garden is dedicated to drought-tolerant California native plants, the same plants that Native Americans depended on for many centuries for their food, shelter, medicine, tools, toys, weapons and religious purposes. The Garden is always open to the public, but volunteers will be on hand on Saturday, May 8, from 10 a.m. to noon, to answer questions and provide more information. Many plants are identified by name and accompanied by information about their importance to the environment and to the Native Americans.
More information about the garden can be found online by visiting the Granada Native Garden Newsletter at granadanativegarden.org or by sending an email to jimatgng@gmail.com. We welcome your interest and inquiries.