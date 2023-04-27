Eric Mills, Coordinator,
Action for Animals
SERVING DUBLIN, LIVERMORE, PLEASANTON, SUNOL
Eric Mills, Coordinator,
Action for Animals
What with the Alameda County’s recent bans on the rodeo’s non-sanctioned “mutton busting” (2019) and “wild cow milking” events (2022), now’s the time for the Livermore Area Rec & Park District (LARPD) to adopt a WRITTEN policy banning these same events from Robertson Park and anywhere else within their jurisdiction. I would add all animal “scrambles” to the prohibited list.
The Hayward Area Rec & Park District (HARD) has had such a policy since the mid-1980’s. The Livermore Rodeo board has dropped the “wild cow milking contest” from the 2023 rodeo program, to their good credit. But boards change, and good intentions are not enough. Now’s the time for the LARPD to adopt a WRITTEN policy banning these cruel events, and requiring ON-SITE veterinary care at all rodeo events in their jurisdiction. Support letters would be helpful, esp. from Livermore residents.
LIVERMORE AREA REC & PARK DISTRICT, Livermore Community Center, 4444 East Avenue, Livermore, CA 94550.
Board members:
James Boswell, chair, email - jboswell@larpd.org David Furst, vice chair, email - dfurst@larpd.org Jan Palajac, email - jpalajac@larpd.org Maryalice Faltings, email - mfaltings@larpd.org Philip Pierpont, email - ppierpont@larpd.org
Mathew Fuzie, General Manager, email - mfuzie@larpd.org
Hopefully, this humane step forward will help inspire the needed state legislation.
