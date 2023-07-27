Donna Cabanne, Livermore

It is time for the Livermore City Council to hire an independent, outside medical organization to test blood levels of children living within 1 ½ miles of the Livermore Airport. If it’s found that children living near the airport have blood lead levels above normal, then the city must take immediate action. In the meantime, the city should require fixed based operators (FBOs) to start selling unleaded aviation fuel as an option.