It is time for the Livermore City Council to hire an independent, outside medical organization to test blood levels of children living within 1 ½ miles of the Livermore Airport. If it’s found that children living near the airport have blood lead levels above normal, then the city must take immediate action. In the meantime, the city should require fixed based operators (FBOs) to start selling unleaded aviation fuel as an option.
A study of lead poisoning surrounding San Jose’s Reid-Hillview Airport (a similar sized airport) was released in 2021.
Livermore Airport (LVK) operations and lead fuel sales are comparable to Reid-Hillview Airport’s (RHV)
Both airports have flight schools that land, take-off and circle the airports.
The Reid-Hillview study concluded the risk of elevated blood lead levels depended on the direction of prevailing winds, and the child’s residential distance from the airport. The CDC states: “No safe blood lead level in children has been identified. Even low levels of lead in blood affect IQ, ability to pay attention, and academic achievement.”
One family living approximately 0.82 miles (straight line distance) from the Livermore Airport heard about the Reid-Hillview Airport lead study results and were worried. They had their child’s blood tested last week; their child’s blood tested positive for lead. They had previously replaced all of their faucets, and their child only drinks filtered water. It’s, therefore, unlikely that lead-containing water is the cause of the blood lead level.
There are too many children living in neighborhoods within 1 ½ miles of Livermore Airport to trivialize, minimize, or ignore this issue. Current or planned residential areas within 1 ½ aeronautical miles of the airport include the Sage and Montage neighborhoods, and Isabel Neighborhood Specific Plan locations (all are downwind of the airport). The distance between the airport and the Denova Homes at North Canyons Parkway and Triad Dr. is 1 mile. Rancho Las Positas Elementary & New Horizons on Jack London Blvd. are within 1 ½ miles of the airport. A new preschool serving children from age 6 weeks to kindergarten is only 0.88 miles from the airport, at 348 N. Canyons Parkway in Livermore.
If the city doesn’t immediately require FBOs to sell unleaded aviation fuel, then the city needs to perform blood lead level tests of children living within 1 ½ miles of the airport.