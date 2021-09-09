Donna Cabanne, Livermore
What will be the TOTAL COSTS to residents to clean up the serious contamination at the Eden Housing Site? How extensive and dangerous is the contamination downtown? Livermore's remedial clean-up plan was rejected by the Water Board as inadequate and inappropriate. Why haven't all residents received a mailer from the city explaining why additional testing was required by the Water Board?
Investigations so far "have found elevated levels of lead, and arsenic in shallow soil, total petroleum hydrocarbons (TPH) in soil and groundwater, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs)" including perchchloroethylene (PCE) and trichloroethylene (TCE) "in groundwater and soil gas (air in between soil particles)." PCE and TCE are known to cause cancer, learning disabilities, and other serious health complications.
No one has suggested that children play in contaminated soil. However, is the continual release of treated contaminants into housing, underground parking, elevators, and stairways a safe solution? Should Eden Housing be moved to a safer site? We need the facts and we need transparency. The city should mail the Water Board work notice to all residents, not just downtown residents. We all want to promote and be proud of our downtown.
Residents have a right to know the contamination levels and TOTAL COSTS of Eden soil and water cleanup. The city needs to hold a public hearing with the Water Board. Without a joint public hearing, residents will not have the opportunity to ask questions about safer alternatives. Furthermore, the city should complete a full Environmental Impact Report (EIR) to evaluate the extent of contamination, and analyze possible ALTERNATIVES, including moving Eden housing to another site. Without a full EIR, we will not be able to verify the safest solution.
What is the price tag for our health and safety? Do we want a shortcut solution to promote four-story housing or do we want safety for all? Here's how you can help: Please email Sherry.Gamboa@waterboards.ca.gov and all Council Members at cityoflivermore.net. Ask Ms. Gamboa and the Council to 1) send the Water Board work notice mailer to all residents, 2) hold a joint public hearing after testing, and 3) complete a full EIR to evaluate extensive contamination and alternatives. Send emails today for a safer downtown.