S. Miller, Dublin
Like many other Dublin residents, I would like to see fresh, ethical leadership (elected officials AND management) in our town. We need people who care as much or more about our existing residents as they do about bringing in new business and revenues. Far too often in the city’s brief history, city and agency management, with the assent of our elected officials, have caused substantial harm to upstanding residents, neighborhoods and the community as a whole through misguided actions or neglect. COVID exacerbated already existing divisions and problems. If we do not have officials with the competence and courage to change course when necessary and address real issues, our city will suffer.