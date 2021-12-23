Kyoko Takayama, Livermore
Last Tuesday, I attended the Livermore School Board meeting to thank (the trustees) for their work on keeping schools open and kids safe under the COVID-19 pandemic. I was shocked to hear a lady urging the board to join a handful school districts and to reject the California vaccine mandate for students. I have no idea where the school districts she cited are, but my guess is that they are in counties where vaccine rates are low. Do I want our school district to follow them? Absolutely not. In Livermore, 79% of total population has gotten at least one shot.
I understand that parents want to have a say in their children's health care. While the risk for children is relatively low, statistics do not matter for those who lost their children. As child COVID-19 cases rise, the numbers will increase. We do not want our children to become a statistic, do we? Children might not get seriously ill but can spread the virus around. Over 80% of people who died of COVID-19 after the vaccination were 65 years and older. We do not want them to kill their grandparents, do we?
Delta variants showed us that the virus finds those less protected including children not yet eligible for vaccination and the elderly. Reducing their risk requires us to be mindful. Get vaccinated or tested often to protect them against the new variant Omicron, which could be more infectious than the Delta even though we know the vaccination is not as effective as we hoped. To add extra protection, I do not mind wearing a mask when I am in crowds.
With all the treatments and vaccines being developed, I am hopeful that one day we will be able to treat COVID-19 like the flu, still dangerous but not as destructive. Until then, we can surely help and protect each other. We can prioritize the needs of our community before personal rights. Yes, we can.