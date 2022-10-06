Ben Barrientos, Livermore
The last minute and desperate action taken by the out-going City Council and Mayor was done in a back room as they puffed away on their cigars.
Ben Barrientos, Livermore
The last minute and desperate action taken by the out-going City Council and Mayor was done in a back room as they puffed away on their cigars.
They know that the majority of the citizens of Livermore support the referendum. A person crowed, “Why only 8000+ signatures on the petition... why not 24,000?” Only 5,702 were required. We could have signed up for thousands more if it weren’t for the timeline.
They know that selling prime land off Railroad Ave. is a travesty. So, what if it went against the wishes of the people? Besides, the majority of residents are not against affordable housing, only against having it built downtown.
A person bought the property across Railroad Ave. so that Eden Housing could not be built there. More units can be built on the north side of Railroad. There are other locations, also, where smaller clusters of housing can be built, saving the Eden group millions.
The people of Livermore must put a stop to these back-room dealings by electing Carol Wahrer, Mony Nop and Ben Barrientos to set the Livermore City Council on a more ethical, transparent and civil course.
