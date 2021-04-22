Alan Burnham, Livermore
I, along with most Livermore residents, was disappointed last December with both the Eden Workforce Housing design and the crisis atmosphere pushing for its rushed approval.
Veterans Park was not well considered. Given my previous involvement, I also felt pressured to support a plan I did not think was particularly good. Fortunately, city officials heard the negative feedback, negotiated a delay in the approval deadline for retaining the Alameda County housing grant, and worked with Eden to come up a much better plan. I urge you to examine the facts and seriously consider the new plan.
While the new alternative proposal looks attractive at first blush, serious concerns exist. The financial analysis presented has if after if concerning funding sources. It is possible that the alternative plan could cost Livermore residents an additional $25 million and failing to approve an affordable housing project that meets zoning requirements raises a legal risk to the city.
At the end of the day, how much of the city’s tax revenues are you willing to risk? The revised Eden plan looks like a better course to me.