Alan Hindmarsh, Livermore
Like many others, I am concerned about Livermore’s plans to build 130 units of housing at the west end of the downtown redevelopment area, directly across the street from three-story buildings on the former Groth Brothers site.
This will clearly create an ugly ‘canyon’ atmosphere on this heavily traveled part of L Street. I am very much in favor of adding to the city’s affordable housing stock, but would urge the city to relocate this project for the sake of aesthetic qualities of our downtown area.
At the same time, much of the area now slated for this project could and should be used to extend the central park all the way to L Street, and the relocation of the housing should not be made at the expense of (much needed) parking.