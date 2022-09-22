This coming Livermore City Council election in November is not a sporting contest; it could have long term impact on Livermore – positive or negative! The outcome of the election of a mayor and several council members will determine whether the city continues to meet its growth needs with a population of high-rise apartment buildings in the middle of town, like the concrete Legacy monstrosity on S L Street, or in a more rational manner that also preserves the things that make Livermore a very special place to live and raise a family.
The mayoral contest has been marred by the unprincipled behavior by some of ex-mayor Marchand’s supporters who, while installing “elect Marchand” signs, were observed removing Mony Nop campaign signs along thoroughfares including Holmes Street and Arroyo Road. It does appear, however, that there is mounting opposition to the return of Marchand, who has already served several terms as Mayor and under whose guidance the unpopular high-rise building philosophy was pursued. Both the Legacy project, the planned Eden project, and a related large multistory parking garage, also on S L Street, were conceived and passed under his previous council leadership.
Recently, many Livermore residents, while continuing to show strong support for low-income housing, signed a petition to change the site of the Eden project to another location in Livermore that does not consume the last open space in central downtown. A city park has been expressed as the preferred alternative on that site.
Given the result of his prior council leadership, many Livermore residents believe two terms are enough and it is time for a new council and new leadership. It would also be appropriate to review and refine the direction of Livermore’s evolution. Mayoral candidate, Mony Nop, has made it clear that his agenda is to work closely with the citizens of Livermore in resolving existing problems and in defining and planning the city’s future.