Owen Brovont, Livermore  

This coming Livermore City Council election in November is not a sporting contest; it could have long term impact on Livermore – positive or negative!  The outcome of the election of a mayor and several council members will determine whether the city continues to meet its growth needs with a population of high-rise apartment buildings in the middle of town, like the concrete Legacy monstrosity on S L Street, or in a more rational manner that also preserves the things that make Livermore a very special place to live and raise a family.