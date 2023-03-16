The founding generation of our country never envisioned an autocratic or incompetent Presidency or a lazy, incompetent, or subservient congress, or a Supreme Court that rules on the basis of its dominant ideology. The flaws exposed in the last two years of governance in America lie not in the Constitution, but in the people elected to office and their dedication to maintaining the primacy of their political party over the health and welfare of America. It was George Washington who warned against political parties. He said, “However, [political parties] may now and then answer popular ends. They are likely in the course of time and things to become potent engines, by which cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled men will be enabled to subvert the power of the people and to usurp for themselves the reins of government, destroying afterwards the very engines which have lifted them to unjust dominion.”
The last several years of the Biden administration and the out-going Speaker of the House, proved the cogency of Washington’s warning dramatically. It remains to be seen what the new leadership in the House of Representatives will do to recover a semblance of what the founders tried to create. What is needed is a well-defined set of principles and goals by which the citizens recently elected to the House will abide. These principles and goals must also prevent the creation of the autocracy that the current President appears to favor; we need a reaffirmation of Federalism; we need it now!
For a society to remain strong, stable, and continue to develop creatively, everyone, that is every citizen and legal resident, who resides in this country, must pull his or her own weight, but if the case is such that he or she cannot because of illness or inability, society should provide sufficient support until such time as they can provide for their own needs. Any person capable of working at a job or profession who does not fulfill this requirement is clearly a parasite syphoning off unearned resources, and does not deserve to receive social support, because he or she is living off the labor and efforts of others – that is clearly a form of theft! Everyone must contribute or have sufficiently contributed to society in ways acknowledged as needed and beneficial.
The “Entitlement State” does not have infinite resources and cannot long survive.