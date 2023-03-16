Owen Brovont, Livermore

The founding generation of our country never envisioned an autocratic or incompetent Presidency or a lazy, incompetent, or subservient congress, or a Supreme Court that rules on the basis of its dominant ideology. The flaws exposed in the last two years of governance in America lie not in the Constitution, but in the people elected to office and their dedication to maintaining the primacy of their political party over the health and welfare of America. It was George Washington who warned against political parties. He said, “However, [political parties] may now and then answer popular ends. They are likely in the course of time and things to become potent engines, by which cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled men will be enabled to subvert the power of the people and to usurp for themselves the reins of government, destroying afterwards the very engines which have lifted them to unjust dominion.”