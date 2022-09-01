Richard Ryon, Livermore
We have a good chance to re-constitute Livermore’s City Council into one that actually represents the citizens of our fair town and takes to heart what people say. Three of the five seats are up for election in November.
I believe the people’s choices are: Mony Nop (https://monyformayor.com) for mayor. For the other two council seats, we have good choices in Carol Wahrer (https://www.carolwahrer.com) and Ben Barrientos (https://www.benbarrientos.com). All three of these candidates support relocating Eden Housing to nearby locations where more housing units could be built than currently planned. The remaining city-owned vacant property in the heart of downtown could then contain a park and other amenities for the benefit of Livermore residents and visitors. These are the win-win candidates, with whom everybody wins a better Livermore!
John Marchand desires to return as mayor. He led the plan to develop the vacant land mostly for low-cost housing and continues to vigorously support that. Evan Branning, running against Carol Wahrer in District 1, argued vigorously for the currently proposed housing at the Planning Commission, and then voted for it. Mel Chiong, running in District 2 against Ben Barrientos, has stated that she also supports the current housing plan.
We, the people, can do better than continue the errors of the current City Council. Democracy is alive and well in Livermore! It is our responsibility as good citizens to keep it that way. All it takes is support for good candidates and to vote them into office.
