Alan Heckman, Livermore
There are two major flaws to the City of Livermore's plans for sewer service and development for the southern Livermore Winery region. These flaws create an unacceptable burden to the taxpayers and residents of Livermore and surrounding areas. First, the financial burden of sewer expansion has been unacceptably placed squarely on the backs of Livermore taxpayers and not the wineries it benefits. Second, while the projects will likely create many low-income service jobs, the plans do not provide local, affordable, low-income housing for these workers.
Livermore's sewer fees are obscenely high, driven to this level (now $779.76 a year for a single-family home in Livermore) by former Livermore mayor, John Marchand. By comparison, Dublin/San Ramon charges $486 a year, Tracy charges $408 and East Bay MUD serving Oakland and surrounding cities charges, at most, $350.16 a year. Sewer expansion should be funded by those it will benefit, not Livermore residents and taxpayers. Our Livermore sewer fees must be immediately reduced, and past overpayments refunded to all Livermore residents.
While plans include a 140-room resort hotel and bed and breakfasts, they disallow low-income housing. Where are these workers going to live? Not only should low-income housing be allowed, it should be MANDATED. No hotel, spa or gift store should be built until affordable, low-income housing for these workers has FIRST been constructed. Affordable, low-income housing should also be next to new winery resort hotels and spas, not somewhere else in Livermore or in Tracy. The Livermore Winegrowers Association and Karl Wente have stressed the importance of downtown, low-income, affordable housing being located as close as possible to the downtown hotel and businesses. The wineries and new businesses should pay for this housing; they should not expect Livermore taxpayers to subsidize housing costs for their cheap labor.
These flaws can be easily fixed: reduce and refund the former mayor John Marchand's rip-off sewer rates and mandate affordable housing next to these new facilities paid for by the wineries and NOT the Livermore taxpayers and residents. Wineries should not expect to rely on shady politicians to take money out of the pockets of Livermore citizens to place in the pockets of the Winegrowers Association members.