Rob Blum, Livermore
This November Livermore needs a new Mayor and City Council members. Vote for honest representatives that have a real vision for the future of Livermore giving the citizens what they have been asking for.
The citizens have been asking for a Grand Multi Use well designed Grand Central Park, move Eden Housing to a better location, and provide Housing for the Work Force people.
……Vote Mony Nop for Mayor, Carol Wahrer and Ben Barrientos for City Council….
