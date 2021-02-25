Jim Murray, Livermore
Eden’s recent changes have significantly increased the footprint of the housing, which reduces the park area by 32%.
It also reduced the number of parking spaces for the housing to 98 less than the number required to meet the Livermore city parking requirements, which will force the housing residents to use spaces currently designated for downtown businesses. More open space and more parking were the two highest rated concerns from the outreach program, and Eden’s plan cuts back on both.
Further, it reduces the income limits for the subsidized housing such that most teachers, firefighters, and police wouldn’t qualify, contrary to promises. We need a new plan.
Why not move the housing elsewhere, where there’s space for more housing and parking, like north of Railroad Avenue, and create a much larger park — the so-called win-win alternative that the mayor promised to keep an open mind about during his mayoral campaign?