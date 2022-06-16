Nicole Ferreira, Livermore
I read, with interest, that the City Council voted to turn a former church into a rehabilitation center. I think a rehabilitation center is needed in the Tri-Valley. However, when I looked up where the church (Victory Baptist) was located, I realized that it was on Junction Avenue, very close to Junction Avenue K-8 School. I drive past that area on occasion, and during the school year, many children walk through that area on their way to school. Parents often park in that area and let their children out near the church to walk the rest of the way to school. I doubt the City Council realized how close the church’s property is to Junction Avenue School, but it seems unsafe to me to have a drug rehabilitation center that close to an elementary school.