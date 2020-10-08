Carol Krakowsky, Livermore
Finally, thinking outside the box … that is the block bordered by First Street, South L, Railroad Avenue, and South Livermore Avenue ... could produce a win-win solution in the development of Livermore's highly contested city center.
Bob Woerner, candidate for mayor, is open to the relocation of Eden Housing to a suitable site nearby, instead of building it within that block. Given the resolution of various business and contractual concerns, as well as the input and collaboration of the community, Bob Woerner believes the resulting action would succeed in providing both the much-needed centralized housing while allowing an expanded open area.
As an added bonus, Livermore could once again be a unified community.