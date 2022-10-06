Steve Goodman, North Carolina (former Livermore resident)
Recently a letter was published suggesting that David Furst and Maryalice Faltings should be replaced by younger candidates for the LARPD Board.
Steve Goodman, North Carolina (former Livermore resident)
Recently a letter was published suggesting that David Furst and Maryalice Faltings should be replaced by younger candidates for the LARPD Board.
The rationale of the writer was that long-time board members don’t have new ideas, having served too long, and that new candidates would have better ideas and be more effective.
Such a broad generalization in this case does not reflect reality. Both Maryalice Faltings and David Furst have served on the LARPD board of directors for a number of years and both are still actively engaged in their roles as directors.
Experience is something we value in our community leaders. As experienced board members, they are keenly aware of the challenges facing the community relating to parks and recreation and have a historical perspective, as well. Newly elected directors face a steep learning curve and may not necessarily have better ideas; this again is a broad generalization.
Director Furst has proven himself to be a good listener and is willing to educate himself on critical issues by attending conferences and trainings. He has studied other agencies approaches to challenges and helped to creatively seek solutions. He has demonstrated his ability to develop relationships with others across a variety of agencies, thereby benefiting LARPD and, in turn, the community. His vision and dedication for local trails has been a driver for the completion of trail connections/extensions, which has benefitted so many.
As a director with experience, David has knowledge of the needs of community groups and youth sports organizations. He has shown his support by recommending strategic solutions regarding facilities and master plans that benefit current and future youth in our community. His willingness to seek compromise when funds are limited is a direct result of his experience and knowledge of LAPRD and the community.
Don’t be quick to discount the effectiveness of elected officials who have served our community for a number of years.
Newer does not always mean better. David Furst and Maryalice Faltings have demonstrated that knowledge, passion and a willingness to listen and seek creative outcomes has benefited the Livermore community for many years. To learn more about David Furst, go to the following website: www.davidfurst4larpd. I urge voters to re-elect David Furst and Maryalice Faltings to the LARPD Board.
