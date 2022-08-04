David Ott, Pleasanton
As mayor, Newsom ruined San Francisco with his progressive left policies, and as governor, he has done the same to our once great state of California. He has led the destructive effort with his over government regulation on business and citizens, including the closure of businesses and schools during COVID, which we knew then and confirmed now was the wrong thing to do (read the Great Barrington Declaration and the John Hopkins study on the subject). Additionally, he allowed excessively high taxes, welfare for illegal aliens, sanctuary state for abortions, failed K-12 schools, DAs un-willing to enforce the laws and cashless bail allows criminals to run free and wreak havoc in our cities, lack of a water strategy (California has not built a new dam in over 40 years, and electrical power shortages have caused the deterioration and destruction of our once beautiful state.) Do I dare go on?!