David Ott, Pleasanton
Newsom has failed California with his radical progressive policies. Taxes and gasoline prices are the highest in the nation. We have heavy government regulation and taxes on businesses, which has caused many to leave the state. His COVID strategy locked out students from schools, shut down churches and caused business to close permanently. His policies have failed the public schools — as witnessed by low test scores. He has turned our state into a sanctuary for illegals and now wants to pay for late term abortions right up until the birth of a baby. His administration supports DAs un-willing to enforce the laws and permits cashless bail, which allows criminals to run free and wreak havoc in our cities. Overall, we are worse off than we were four years ago due to Newsom’s failed policies. On Nov. 8, vote for Brian Dahle.