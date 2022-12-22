Alan Marling, Livermore

 Governor Gavin Newsom’s appointed commissioners destroyed our rooftop solar industry. On Thursday Dec 15th, the California Public Utility Commission (CPUC) voted to slash grid payments by 75%. This impairs rooftop solar built going forward, starting April. After then, it’ll become a luxury item, an impractical investment for most, when we need it more than ever. We must triple our rooftop solar, according to the Senate Bill 100 Report.