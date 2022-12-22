Governor Gavin Newsom’s appointed commissioners destroyed our rooftop solar industry. On Thursday Dec 15th, the California Public Utility Commission (CPUC) voted to slash grid payments by 75%. This impairs rooftop solar built going forward, starting April. After then, it’ll become a luxury item, an impractical investment for most, when we need it more than ever. We must triple our rooftop solar, according to the Senate Bill 100 Report.
The same report says we’ll also require 69.4 gigawatts from solar farms. Now we’ll need even more. But that was always the point for PG&E, which wants to control all power and all profits. Thanks to the criminal company’s greed, thousands of small businesses installing rooftop solar will suffer. So, PG&E burns us once again.
The corporation bribed Governor Newsom with hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign funds. In return, he let PG&E get away with murder, after the Paradise Fire. Now he’s betrayed Californians again, with a CPUC vote so shameful that he delayed it until after the election.
Gavin Newsom is the worst sort of politician, one who talks up his commitments while selling out his constituents. In terms of corruption, I can’t imagine much worse than wrecking mom-and-pop businesses that were critical for saving us from apocalypse.
Not only should Gavin Newsom resign but also his cronies in the CPUC. If they had any decency, they would have before this vote. Instead, their guilt is unanimous.
Commissioner Clifford Rechtschaffen
Commissioner Genevieve Shiroma
Commissioner Darcie L. Houck
Commissioner John Reynolds and President Alice Busching Reynolds