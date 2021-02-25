Mike Bland, Livermore
It was sad to read about the closure of Campo di Bocce.
I recall many fun times there and a great staff. We should all remember this as another failure of the Newsom handling of this virus. I am confident that his haunts - The French Laundry or his Plump Jack Winery (which both remain open – humm!) will not be forced to close. So much for his “science-based” policies. This is all about controlling what businesses and people support his policies.
That is the Newsom Socialism. Please remember this at the recall vote.