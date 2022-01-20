Alan Marling, Livermore
I will hold Governor Gavin Newsom personally responsible if incentives are stripped from rooftop solar, rendering it unaffordable. The Net Energy Metering 3.0 Proposed Decision was written by big-utility companies like PG&E with the purpose of killing rooftop solar. The corporations want all the power themselves in the form of industrial solar. Now, solar farms are necessary, but there’s no good reason to snuff out rooftop solar. We’ll need it all to reach a green future.
The proposed change to net metering is so bad that our previous Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger wrote an opinion condemning it in the New York Times. Gavin Newsom himself said in a recent press conference that there is “more work to be done.” I should hope so and forgive me for being distrustful of Newsom as well. He has received at least $200,000 in campaign contributions from the criminal company PG&E.
Tell the Governor he should return the bribe, stop the big-utility power grab, and defend rooftop solar. Email him or call his office: 916-445-284.