Pierre Bierre, Pleasanton
I don't take public servants for granted. My question is whether Gavin Newsom offers anything visionary or even substantial going forward.
His campaign message is depressing. Rather than push out a positive vision for California for the 2020s, he adopts a victim stance and requests your sympathy vote. In framing the recall as a partisan deathmatch, Newsom's chance to lead Californians toward consensus after Sept. 14, is effectively zero.
The handling of the COVID epidemic is indicative of Newsom's approach to governing: He picks one victim group to "save," and then subordinates and dismisses all competing interests. Extending the lives of the elderly became the paramount imperative, and to hell with whatever sacrifice that meant for everyone else. I call it dialing-for-sainthood. The recall is about callous, imperious governing that injured tens of millions of Californians.
His priorities are out of whack. In the midst of an extended drought with an aging and inadequate water infrastructure, out-of-control wildfires and skyrocketing homeowners' insurance, our Governor can't let go of his expensive bullet train. He has not taken meaningful steps to claw back $20 billion in EDD frauds.
Last year voters rejected Prop 16 by a 55-44 majority, re-upping a commitment to post-racial meritocracy over reparative multiculturalism. Another of Saint Gavin's callings insists on choosing some racial/ethnic groups as more deserving than others in civil service hiring, contracting and college admissions. Since 1996, our state constitution's Declaration of Rights prohibits the state from discriminating on that basis.
Do you think Newsom plans to enforce Section 31? UC admissions officers covertly plot how to reject qualified Asian applicants. The Legislature passed Ethnic Studies as a high school graduation requirement, selecting four ethnic groups out of hundreds. Activists are thrusting learning exercises that demonize "whiteness" on K-12 students. These all stand in open defiance of Section 31.
What are we to make of the arrogant elitism? Sacramento is planning to commandeer zoning control over localities — forcing four-story apartments into lots approved for one single family dwelling. Newsom displayed the essence of "Rules for thee and not for me" at The French Laundry restaurant.
Gavin Newsom came into government brimming with optimism and ideas, but has been swept away by the passions of political tribalism. That's why I vote YES to recall, without strong preference for a replacement.
Those seeking sainthood should look elsewhere for meaning. I thank Gov. Newsom for his service.