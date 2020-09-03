Andrew Barker, Livermore
A front-page article about SB 1120 in the Aug. 27 Independent did not provide any details, or even a summary, of what the legislation would actually do or why it was proposed. Instead, it simply launched into a series of quotes from bill opponents without any context or information.
The Independent had an opportunity to inform its readers about a significant piece of legislation, but instead chose to scare them.
The newspaper failed to reach out to a single proponent of the bill. The majority of the article simply repeats the words of one source, who opposes SB 1120. Proponents of the legislation also have phones and email, but apparently the newspaper cannot be bothered to seek out both sides of a story. The Independent is free to run an opinion piece by Julie Testa on its opinion pages, but to print such a piece as a news article on its front page is a serious journalistic failure.
But the most important failure in this article was allowing Testa to tell readers what "young people think." A good journalist would pick up the phone, find a young person, listen to their views, and put them in print. I expect more from an article running under the byline of this newspaper's editor-in-chief.