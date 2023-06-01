Russ Greenlaw, Livermore
The current mediocrity of public schooling has now infected newspapers. While radio and television long ago departed from appropriate grammar and word usage, newspapers formerly adhered to good spelling and vocabulary, even sponsoring the spelling bee (in which I now suspect few journalists could compete).
I learned grammar and spelling at the local schools starting in 1950 and am still young enough to remember some of it.
Electronic media personalities generally ignore the difference between “less” and “fewer”, use adjectives for adverbs, plural pronouns for a single person even where that person’s sex is known, and propagate redundancies such as “100-year anniversary “ where “year” and “anni” mean the same (get a dictionary). It would be better to say, “100th anniversary” or “centennial anniversary” or simpler yet, “centenary.” Radio and TV people routinely say “purtect”, “purvent”, and “purvide” while those words should be spoken as “PROtect”, “PREvent” and “PROvide.” I heard an auto race winner say, “I wanted to win bad” when, of course, “badly” is the word. The racer might be excused this error, but a supposedly educated news anchor should not fall into the same pit.
Newspapers now replicate these careless errors, spelling the verb “founder” (to sink) as “flounder” (a noun, a type of fish) and “preventive” as “preventative.” Since the print media have the advantage of a delay between thought and publication, these flubs could be corrected; they could be sure that the verb following “if” is “were” and not “was” and that pronouns follow their antecedents in number, case, and gender. Careless IS the right term, since it seems many papers actually could not care less about correctness in writing or reportage.
Electronic and print media once set good examples of reasonably correct grammar, spelling and word usage, but, sadly, no longer.