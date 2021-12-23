Deborah McQueen, Livermore
New York City is the home of Billionaire’s Row, comprised of luxurious residential skyscrapers owned by the world's wealthiest elites. Many were purchased through shell companies engaged in money laundering. It doesn't occur to regular folks that real estate provides an excellent opportunity for money laundering. They are too busy working to save a down payment for their first home and build their families to notice. The physicist Newton stated in his third law of motion that for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction. With obscene wealth comes severe poverty manifested in homelessness and the need for housing. The Federal government maladroitly addresses these problems by lavishing developers with tax rebates and grants to build low-income and homeless apartments (rebranded as affordable housing). Developers enter the low-income housing business not out of virtue, but to make money. Eden Housing is one such example. Eden Housing, chosen by the City of Livermore to build a massive low-income and segregated apartment building on the downtown’s last piece of open space, has made over $150M in profit between 2016-2019. They brought in $221M, and they spent $68M. They paid the officers, directors, trustees and key employees in 2019 $3.06M. All other employees' salaries and wages combined totaled $4.6M. Consequently, 40% of all payrolls went to top management (17 people), including, their CEO Linda Mandolini's salary of $415K (total compensation). The remaining 130 people received $4.6M, an average of $35,400, which is at or near the poverty line (depending on family size). Most of Eden Housing's employees don't make enough money to live in the East Bay. Eden Housing profits off poverty to the tune of $150M for over four years and claims assets of $293M, while oppressing their own employees and keeping them in a state of poverty. Eden Housing could easily afford to pay their employees more money, but that doesn't fit their business model and would cut into lobbying fees. We must stop giving developers Federal tax credits and rebates to resell for profit and hide in shell companies. Instead, give homeowners tax credits and grants for Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) development and relieve the cost burden. ADU's cost $365,000, which doesn't pencil out for most homeowners. Livermore should build integrated, low-density affordable and market rate neighborhoods, not high-density, segregated, low-income, stack-and-packs. The Council and mayor will create the opposite of Billionaire’s Row in downtown Livermore.