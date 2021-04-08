Josh Shapiro, Livermore
NIMBY hypocrisy was on full display in the article "GoFundMe Campaign Launched to Fight Aramis Solar Project" in the March 25 edition.
Irrational people and special-interest groups crack me up. So, you don't want dependance on fossil fuels, but you rail against wind and solar farms that scar and degrade the landscape. You want affordable housing, but complain that we don't want high-density housing, and certainly don't want it in my neighborhood. You say you want to protect the land, but what you really want is cheap leases on land for your livestock to graze on, or simply to prevent others from doing things you don't engage in or approve of.
From Carnegie to this to downtown development of affordable housing. We seem to want everything and willing to compromise on nothing.
If you are going to NIMBY something or be a hypocrite, at least acknowledge it and own it!