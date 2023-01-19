Rion Causey, Livermore
With all the commotion on the Eden Housing Project beginning to die down, it should be noted that a new project, one to house the homeless is being planned by the Asbury United Methodist Church on East Avenue. An information meeting was held at the church this past Wednesday evening, where details were explained to members of the local community. Only written questions were allowed, most of which were not answered. It was the sort of meeting where the community members were told by the church “here is what you are going to get, and there is nothing you can do about it”. Well, why isn’t there anything that can be done about it? Sixteen tiny homes will be built to house not families, but instead will provide transitional, short-term housing for individuals that are chronically homeless. Many of these individuals struggle with a disabling condition such as serious mental illness or substance abuse. These tiny homes will be built less than one hundred feet from houses on Almond Circle, and only about two hundred yards from two childcare centers. While it is admirable to build housing for the homeless, one should ask themselves whether it is proper to build such a facility next to an established neighborhood and childcare centers. It is worth noting that the other tiny home community here in Livermore is out near the freeway, far away from established neighborhoods.