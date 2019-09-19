America seems on the brink of a sea change regarding public attitudes about the use/abuse of animals in so-called "entertainment."
Witness the ban on SeaWorld's orca shows; demise of the Ringling Bros. Circus; bans on use of wild animal acts in circuses in New Jersey, Hawaii, and California; outlawing of greyhound racing in Florida via ballot initiative; current push to outlaw thoroughbred racing due to the thousands of annual deaths on U.S. race tracks. Can rodeo be far behind?
Most of rodeo is bogus from the git-go. Real working ranch hands never routinely rode bulls, wrestled steers, rode bareback, barrel raced, or practiced calf roping (terrified babies) as a timed event. Nor did they put flank straps on the horses and bulls or work them over with painful "hotshots" in the holding chutes. Some "sport"!
Indeed, rodeo is not a sport at all. That word denotes willing, evenly-matched participants. Rodeo does not qualify. Rather, it is a macho exercise in DOMINATION. It needs to go, and legislation is in order.