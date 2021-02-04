Beth Rasmussen, Livermore
In response to Lee Edwards, Livermore (01/28/21 – Opinion Letter)
As a registered Democrat, your apology is not necessary.
I am proud that my great-grandparents immigrated to the United States from Russia, Germany and Sweden, seeking religious freedom and better economic opportunities. I am proud they taught our family the value of education and a strong work ethic.
After visiting Ellis Island, where my ancestors first stepped foot onto American soil, I will always remember this quote, “I came to America because I heard the streets were paved with gold … when I got here, I found out three things. First, the streets weren’t paved with gold; second, they weren’t paved at all; and third, I was expected to pave them.”
I am sorry to read is that you perceive Democrats as liberal whiners who long to depend on the government. I am grateful that our government provides temporary unemployment benefits. I am grateful that the government provides Medicare to our elderly population. I am also grateful that our citizens have access to an education and can succeed through hard work.
I hope people in different political parties could strive to understand, not ridicule, our many different viewpoints and start the path toward a more unified nation.