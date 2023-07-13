From national to state to county to city to the individual, we are all connected and how we behave affects others. The goal of government at whatever level is to provide the best possible communities for people to thrive. This is always aspirational: resources are limited, the needs of individuals must be balanced with that of cities; the needs of cities with those of the region, and so on. So where does Livermore fit in? Cities are bound by state and federal law, both of which take precedence over city ordinances. So, it behooves Livermore to pay attention to how these laws will affect city resources—money, time, and effort.
Livermore has been doing that in a formal way since it adopted its first State and Federal Legislative Platform ten years ago, in 2013. It is updated on a yearly basis as Congress and the State Legislature propose bills across a wide range of topics. That Platform helps staff and council organize and prioritize federal and state bills and decide which of them to support and which to oppose.
How does that happen? The Platform is developed through reviewing City needs, goals, and issues (including paying attention to the General Plan, the Climate Action Plan, and similar policy statements), gathering staff input, and considering League of California Cities priorities and strategies. The resulting Platform then goes to the City Council to discuss and approve. When approved, the Platform gives staff direction on priorities. It allows staff, on the City Council’s behalf and with the mayor as designated signatory, to communicate on behalf of Livermore and take quick action to support or oppose time-sensitive legislation.
This year, the City of Livermore Platform categories include Community-Focused Governance, Fiscal Stability, Affordable Housing and Homelessness, Planning, Climate and Environment, Building Safety, Infrastructure, Job Creation and Economic Development, Libraries, Public Safety and Emergency Management, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Transportation and Parking, and Water. Want to learn more? Here’s the link to the relevant city website: https://www.livermoreca.gov/departments/city-manager/legislative-efforts. Or wait for a letter on each of the topics, starting with Community-Focused Governance