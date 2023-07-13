Trish Munro, Livermore

From national to state to county to city to the individual, we are all connected and how we behave affects others. The goal of government at whatever level is to provide the best possible communities for people to thrive. This is always aspirational: resources are limited, the needs of individuals must be balanced with that of cities; the needs of cities with those of the region, and so on. So where does Livermore fit in? Cities are bound by state and federal law, both of which take precedence over city ordinances. So, it behooves Livermore to pay attention to how these laws will affect city resources—money, time, and effort.