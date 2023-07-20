Trish Munro, Livermore

Livermore’s 2023 Legislative Platform has thirteen categories. They are Community-Focused Governance, Fiscal Stability, Affordable Housing and Homelessness, Planning, Climate and Environment, Building Safety, Infrastructure, Job Creation and Economic Development, Libraries, Public Safety and Emergency Management, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Transportation and Parking, and Water. Within each category, there are broad goals such as advocating for state legislation that supports local—aka city—solutions within a regional context, as well as targeted goals. That’s a lot of legislation to keep track of. How can an engaged resident make sense of it all?