Livermore’s 2023 Legislative Platform has thirteen categories. They are Community-Focused Governance, Fiscal Stability, Affordable Housing and Homelessness, Planning, Climate and Environment, Building Safety, Infrastructure, Job Creation and Economic Development, Libraries, Public Safety and Emergency Management, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Transportation and Parking, and Water. Within each category, there are broad goals such as advocating for state legislation that supports local—aka city—solutions within a regional context, as well as targeted goals. That’s a lot of legislation to keep track of. How can an engaged resident make sense of it all?
The goals of city government are to enable people to live, work, enjoy themselves, and build community within a given city. The foundation for achieving those goals begins with fiscal stability. So, Livermore advocates for state legislation that encourages job creation and innovation. In addition, the city advocates for funding greater societal goals, such as reducing waste products or supporting affordable housing. Our built environment matters as well. So, Livermore also advocates for funding for infrastructure maintenance and development. Providing amenities and security makes for a richer environment for all. Livermore advocates for funding for libraries, for emergency management, and public safety. And a final category is that of encouraging effective and transparent government. While the legislation will change from year to year, the categories: fiscal security, physical maintenance, a rich community environment, and effective governance—will always be at the heart of Livermore’s legislative platform.