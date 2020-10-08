Phyllis Couper, Pleasanton
A recent letter to the editor compared President Trump to Hitler.
No comparison. Regarding direct communication to the public, Hitler was preaching destroy everyone in Germany except the Aryan race. That was his goal and he used military power to bully, imprison, and kill anyone who got in his way.
President Trump uses his direct communication to inform the American people of keeping his promises, like pre-Covid-19 bringing the unemployment rate to its lowest in 50 years; like providing disclosure of health care costs by providers; like boosting the income 4.5 percent for lowest paid Americans; like all-time record sales during the 2019 holidays; like lowering the poverty rate to a 17-year low of 11.8 percent with poverty rates for African-Americans and Hispanic-Americans reaching their lowest poverty rates since the U.S. began collecting such data; just to name a few of President Trump’s many accomplishments.
And before the Covid-19 was unleashed on the world, America was experiencing unheard of uptrends on all levels. Hitler dreamed of and schemed for a preeminent, pure Aryan race. President Trump is not dreaming or scheming. He is working every day to improve the lives of all Americans in all areas, while putting up with baseless, vindictive attacks from the deep state and the press.
Why would anyone vote for Biden when he would completely shut down the nation, raise taxes on corporations who already pay the highest taxes in the nation, and taxes which would trickle down to the price tag of goods Americans purchase? Why would anyone vote for Biden when he refuses to disclose the contents of his 110-page manifesto that he plans to unleash on America? Will he only reveal it if elected, like the Obama Care act had to be passed to find out what was in it?
America has laws and rules which the citizens are expected to follow, shouldn’t the same also apply to those trying to enter our country illegally? President Trump does not embrace mass detention or deportation. He is expected to follow our laws that pertain to those who break our immigration laws. No comparison to Hitler.
Most other countries have strict, in-depth guidelines and application rules to apply for legal entry. The deep state is blaming President Trump for the economy drop which was caused by Covid-19. This virus came from China, not the White House, and certainly not because of President Trump’s policies.