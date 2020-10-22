Steve Kau, Dublin
A recent letter was published in The Independent on Sept. 24, by a Livermore resident, about Mony Nop’s charity and his suitability as mayor, using data from publicly available tax returns as his basis of his opinion.
I had just reviewed all of his charity tax returns since the founding of the nonprofit, and I have no concerns for how Mony operate his charity or his credibility as a person and leader. For full disclosure, I am Mony’s personal and business accountant, and campaign treasurer. I also consider him to be my friend.
My purpose in writing this letter is not to convince you to vote for Mony, but to set the records straight with facts and not just someone’s conjectures.
1. Much is made about the expenses of Rising Young Leaders (RYL) without any explanation of the expenses. The author of the letter fails to compare the types of expenses with similarly sized or aged non-profits which would be a better indicator of performance.
2. The author also failed to mention that RYL reported no employees in all it tax filings. Everyone volunteered their time, and no one associated with the organization has gotten paid.
3. The author uses the guidelines of Charity Navigator, which is a nonprofit that evaluates other nonprofits. RYL is included on the website, and to help make his point, the author notes that RYL is not rated. What he failed to mention, is that according Charity Navigator, RYL cannot be evaluated, because it is below the revenue threshold to rate. It goes on to say the lack of a rating does not indicate a positive or negative assessment (you can find this information on their website.) Yet, he uses the rating system anyway to make his point. There is a reason why the rating system has a minimum threshold, and anyone with a business acumen will understand that using the same criteria will not work for all levels of revenue.
It is outrageous to me that an individual with no knowledge or insight of the organization would attack the nonprofit for political reasons and to disparage its founder. Mony has unselfishly served his community for 25 years and had generously donated his resources to many organizations.
The Mony I know is a great guy, who loves people and has deep desires to serve and give back to his community.