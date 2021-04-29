Alan Marling, Livermore
The Friends of Livermore argued against solar energy on Earth Day.
On April 22, during the Alameda County Supervisor meeting, the Friends of Livermore appealed the Sunwalker Solar Project, which would provide clean energy to business along North Livermore Avenue. Among the appellants, none went as far as the Friends of Livermore, who claimed that the “public need for solar is overstated or doesn’t exist.”
On. Earth. Day.
I’ll remember that when the skies turn orange during the next fire season. The infernos and ashen skies are likely to only worsen unless we slow global warming with renewable energy. As I struggle to breathe in the smoke, I’ll think back to what Friends of Livermore said on Earth Day.
The group has lost all credibility. They will say anything, not matter how false, no matter whom it harms, as long as it advances their goals. A top donor of the group is Joan Seppala, who also owns The Independent.