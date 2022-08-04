Mary Anne Rozsa, Livermore
I just want to comment on the lack of democracy in our City. The current Council and Mayor do not want to allow the signed petitions by Livermore residents; in fact, over 8,000 voters signed to qualify the referendum to be on the ballot in November. Those voters expressed their opinions and want to have a voice in the location of Eden Housing. I did walk door to door having the petition signed and was welcomed by the majority of home owners wanting to be able to have some say of what is developed on the last large piece of property available in our Downtown. It should be the voice of the people making the decision about what happens in our City core, not just the elected officials. We voted you into office to represent us and listen to our concerns, so please start paying attention, because there are certainly more than 8,000 feeling disenfranchised in our city.