Russ Greenlaw, Livermore
News commentators say the US, although invited to, can't apply a no-fly zone over Ukraine, because it might bring NATO aircraft into conflict with Russian planes.
So What?
The Russians flew missions against UN forces in Korea, that did not start World War-3.
The Russians flew missions against us in Vietnam, no WW-3.
Russians shot down an American recon RB-47 over Arctic Ocean, in 1960 (I was 15 and remember that), it did not start WW-3.
North Korea shot down a US Navy recon Lockheed Constellation plane killing 31 Americans in 1969. No WW-3.
The Russians flew missions for Egypt against Israel. Israelis shot down several Russians, and it did not start WW-3.
The Russians flew missions over Syria, Turkey shot one down, no WW-3.
Russian planes are banned from European air space and should be banned from Ukraine's airspace. We have been invited into Ukrainian air space, the Russians have not. We should accept Zelenskyy's request and chase the Russian planes out of Ukraine.
It is the right thing to do, and history shows the risk of a greater conflict is minimal.
Is the Pentagon too preoccupied with global warming to figure out how to do this?