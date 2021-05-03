Carla Biermann, Livermore
I am writing in support of Planning Commissioner John Stein. The First Amendment protects our freedom of speech. I have known of John Stein since I moved here in 1976. During this time, he has served our Livermore City by being on the City Council for 16 years and twice on the Planning Commission. I have attended City Council meetings and found him to be an independent thinker. He asks good and thoughtful questions when discussing new ideas for our town. I admire his input and our town has turned out pretty great! I am appalled that the Council is thinking of dismissing him for clearly explaining how his thoughts are concerning the Eden Downtown Project. Many townspeople feel the way he does. I do not think an apology was in order. To quote Winston Churchill, “Everyone is in favor of free speech. Hardly a day passes without its being extolled, but some people’s idea of it is that they are free to say what they like, but if anyone else says anything back, that is an outrage.”