Alan Marling, Livermore
Alameda County Supervisors unanimously approved the Aramis Solar Project last month, based on the support of local unions, the Sunrise Movement, and the Sierra Club.
The solar farm may be swamped in courts for years due to litigation from Save North Livermore Valley, backed by Friends of the Vineyard and Open Space and Friends of Livermore. I have some thoughts on these obstructionists.
They say they want clean energy from solar but not enough to build it in an empty field. They say they like empty fields but don’t seem to care if they and the rest of California burn in the next fire season.
They say they’re our friends, but they’re no friends of mine.